Structure fire in Kahului causes $440,000 in damage

A structure fire in Kahului this morning resulted in about $440,000 in damage, the Maui Fire Department reported.

Just before 2 a.m., MFD received a call about a fire at a building at 70 Lono Ave. and arrived a few minutes later to find the building about 70% involved in flames.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish it just after 4 a.m.

MFD estimated about $232,000 in damage to the structure itself, $175,000 to its contents, and $33,000 to a vehicle.

No injuries or displaced people were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.