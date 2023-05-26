comscore Structure fire in Kahului causes $440,000 in damage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Structure fire in Kahului causes $440,000 in damage

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:09 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY MAUI FIRE DEPARTMENT A structure fire in Kahului today resulted in an estimated $440,000 in damage.

    COURTESY MAUI FIRE DEPARTMENT

    A structure fire in Kahului today resulted in an estimated $440,000 in damage.

A structure fire in Kahului this morning resulted in about $440,000 in damage, the Maui Fire Department reported.

Just before 2 a.m., MFD received a call about a fire at a building at 70 Lono Ave. and arrived a few minutes later to find the building about 70% involved in flames.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish it just after 4 a.m.

MFD estimated about $232,000 in damage to the structure itself, $175,000 to its contents, and $33,000 to a vehicle.

No injuries or displaced people were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Twitter abandons EU’s voluntary pact against disinformation

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up