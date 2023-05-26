comscore Letter: More Americans have access to legal cannabis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: More Americans have access to legal cannabis

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Minnesota will soon be the 23rd state to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults. Now nearly 50% of Americans live in states where recreational use of cannabis is legal. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs

Scroll Up