Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii has embraced streaming services as much as any state — maybe more, since the habit of sharing passwords and accounts has meant entertainment savings in this high-cost state. Read more

Hawaii has embraced streaming services as much as any state — maybe more, since the habit of sharing passwords and accounts has meant entertainment savings in this high-cost state.

That seems to be tailing off, with Netflix starting its crackdown this week. No more college kids using Mom and Dad’s subscription for free in their dorm, for example. People who use their account away from home will need to log in from the main household address every 31 days. Tough for family members far, far away.