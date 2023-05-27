Letter: Marijuana users don’t switch to harder drugs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

F.M. Scotty Anderson bet that hard-drug “users started down the path by using marijuana” (“Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, May 25). He would probably lose that bet.

The relationship between cannabis and harder drugs has been studied extensively and his claim just doesn’t hold up. In fact, a research study on the Office of Justice Programs website said that “most marijuana users never use any other illegal drug.” I wonder if that’s true of completely legal alcohol?

Courtney Nichols

Kailua

