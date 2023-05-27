Editorial | Letters Letter: Marijuana users don’t switch to harder drugs Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! F.M. Scotty Anderson bet that hard-drug “users started down the path by using marijuana” (“Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, May 25). He would probably lose that bet. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. F.M. Scotty Anderson bet that hard-drug “users started down the path by using marijuana” (“Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, May 25). He would probably lose that bet. The relationship between cannabis and harder drugs has been studied extensively and his claim just doesn’t hold up. In fact, a research study on the Office of Justice Programs website said that “most marijuana users never use any other illegal drug.” I wonder if that’s true of completely legal alcohol? Courtney Nichols Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Green should sign UH campus safety measure