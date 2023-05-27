comscore Letter: Marijuana users don’t switch to harder drugs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Marijuana users don’t switch to harder drugs

F.M. Scotty Anderson bet that hard-drug “users started down the path by using marijuana” (“Marijuana could lead users to harder drugs,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, May 25). He would probably lose that bet. Read more

