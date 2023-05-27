Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 10 – April 13, 2023

|For The Week Of April 10-13
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|468 Mananai Pl #W
|4/13/23
|$540,000
|Aina Haina
|773 Lawelawe St
|4/13/23
|$2,130,000
|936 Hao St
|4/10/23
|$1,420,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|3223 Ala Ilima St #3223 4
|4/11/23
|$383,000
|2920 Ala Ilima St #805
|4/11/23
|$473,000
|2888 Ala Ilima St #1307
|4/10/23
|$180,000
|3075 Ala Poha Pl #1002
|4/13/23
|$630,000
|Ala Moana
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #2111
|4/10/23
|$775,000
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #2612
|4/10/23
|$980,000
|747 Amana St #508
|4/12/23
|$290,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-941 Komana St
|4/11/23
|$738,000
|9 1-1191 Keoneula Blvd #2B5
|4/11/23
|$720,000
|91-2093 Kaioli St #1703
|4/13/23
|$705,000
|91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1507
|4/12/23
|$839,000
|91-781 Puamaeole St #16S
|4/11/23
|$535,000
|91-1140 Mikohu St #32T
|4/13/23
|$410,000
|91-525 Puamaeole St #37R
|4/11/23
|$560,000
|91-1200 Mikohu St #44B
|4/11/23
|$480,000
|91-117 Haloko Pl
|4/10/23
|$1,000,000
|91-1170 Lukahiu Pl
|4/10/23
|$812,000
|91-1037 Waihuna St
|4/10/23
|$975,000
|91-1101 Kaimalie St #2T3
|4/10/23
|$485,000
|91-1031 E Kaimalie St #4E2
|4/12/23
|$660,000
|540 Manawai St #405
|4/11/23
|$770,000
|724 Kakala St #1002
|4/13/23
|$783,000
|91-1518 Hoikau St
|4/10/23
|$1,067,649
|91-1528 Hoikau St
|4/12/23
|$1,111,960
|91-1559 Hoikau St
|4/13/23
|$1,041,409
|91-1527 Hoikau St
|4/11/23
|$1,048,958
|91-1517 Hoikau St
|4/12/23
|$1,038,140
|Hawaii Kai
|421 Kawaihae St #101
|4/13/23
|$1,419,000
|531 Hahaione St #2 9E
|4/12/23
|$620,000
|521 Hahaione St #2 10K
|4/12/23
|$615,000
|7735 Waikapu Loop
|4/10/23
|$1,250,000
|Heeia
|46-051 Konohiki St #3762
|4/13/23
|$875,000
|46-359 Haiku Rd #B5
|4/11/23
|$849,000
|46-151 Heeia St
|4/13/23
|$1,100,000
|Kahaluu
|47-416 Waihee Rd #1
|4/11/23
|$775,000
|Kahuku
|56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #Unit 2
|4/11/23
|$1,100,000
|Kailua
|1030 Aoloa Pl #305A
|4/10/23
|$885,000
|385 G Kaelepulu Dr #1207
|4/11/23
|$1,550,000
|734 Pahumele Pl
|4/11/23
|$2,000,000
|599 D Keolu Dr
|4/10/23
|$990,000
|121 Kaha St
|4/13/23
|$1,750,000
|397 Kaimake Loop
|4/11/23
|$1,500,000
|Kakaako
|555 S St #2801
|4/10/23
|$920,000
|1001 Queen St #2901
|4/13/23
|$1,999,000
|987 Queen St #3512
|4/10/23
|$780,000
|1108 Auahi St #607
|4/12/23
|$980,000
|1177 Queen St #1609
|4/10/23
|$1,550,000
|Kapahulu
|3824 Leahi Ave #216
|4/10/23
|$565,000
|2937 Kalakaua Ave #61
|4/13/23
|$3,500,000
|Kapalama
|1103 Kokea St #K305
|4/12/23
|$357,577
|Liliha
|636 Nalanui St #203
|4/10/23
|$236,000
|739 A N Judd St
|4/13/23
|$1,750,000
|Lower Kalihi
|2257 Wilson St
|4/11/23
|$1,330,000
|1559 Laumaile St
|4/12/23
|$1,392,800
|1260 Richard Ln #B614
|4/13/23
|$345,000
|Lower Manoa
|1624 Dole St #501
|4/13/23
|$375,000
|2131 B Atherton Rd
|4/12/23
|$1,430,000
|Makaha
|84-755 Ala Mahiku St #66A
|4/10/23
|$310,000
|84-736 Lahaina St
|4/11/23
|$680,000
|84-053 Maiola Pl #27
|4/11/23
|$921,300
|84-051 Maiola Pl #28
|4/10/23
|$983,600
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-1250 Kikaha St #22
|4/13/23
|$650,000
|92-1220 Palahia St #Dd202
|4/12/23
|$510,000
|92-1107 Liolio Pl
|4/10/23
|$735,000
|92-1337 Punawainui St
|4/13/23
|$1,100,000
|Makiki
|1420 Victoria St #1103
|4/13/23
|$140,000
|1617 Keeaumoku St #406
|4/12/23
|$468,800
|1430 Wilder Ave
|4/12/23
|$2,900,000
|1700 Makiki St #216
|4/12/23
|$187,900
|Mccully
|2499 Kapiolani Blvd #3205
|4/12/23
|$530,000
|2542 Date St #1206
|4/12/23
|$470,000
|2633 Maunawai Pl #D
|4/10/23
|$1,085,000
|737 Olokele Ave #1101
|4/12/23
|$325,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-510 Wikao St #J101
|4/11/23
|$549,000
|95-794 Wikao St #Q205
|4/12/23
|$499,000
|95-920 Wikao St #A202
|4/10/23
|$585,000
|95-982 Wikao St #L203
|4/11/23
|$470,000
|95-060 Waikalani Dr #C-301
|4/11/23
|$599,000
|95-270 Waikalani Dr #F301
|4/13/23
|$660,000
|95-800 Maio St
|4/10/23
|$907,500
|95-719 Lanikuhana Ave #P205
|4/11/23
|$480,000
|95-1139 Koolani Dr #124
|4/12/23
|$555,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-1976 Pakeke St #10
|4/10/23
|$575,000
|87-287 Hookele St
|4/13/23
|$630,000
|87-1698 Farrington Hwy #J
|4/13/23
|$800,000
|87-1644 Mokila St
|4/13/23
|$760,000
|Nuuanu
|700 Richards St #2502
|4/11/23
|$492,000
|409 Iolani Ave #401
|4/13/23
|$350,000
|1459 Pele St #204
|4/13/23
|$80,000
|824 Kinau St #306
|4/12/23
|$279,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|4048 Keanu St
|4/10/23
|$1,590,000
|1986 Paula Dr
|4/12/23
|$1,360,000
|1665 Quincy Pl
|4/10/23
|$1,450,000
|Pearl City
|1694 Palamoi St
|4/11/23
|$880,000
|1688 Palamoi St
|4/11/23
|$825,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-1744 Kaahumanu St #21A
|4/13/23
|$798,000
|98-351 Koauka Loop #C1008
|4/13/23
|$579,000
|98-400 Koauka Lp #409
|4/13/23
|$535,000
|98-1038 Moanalua Rd #308
|4/11/23
|$275,117
|98-288 Kaonohi St #3102
|4/13/23
|$380,000
|98-512 Kaonohi St #49 3
|4/13/23
|$635,000
|Tantalus
|2413 Round Top Dr
|4/12/23
|$2,538,000
|Wahiawa
|254 Kolekole Dr
|4/11/23
|$720,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|1449 Hunakai St #54
|4/10/23
|$685,000
|Waianae
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #B108
|4/10/23
|$270,000
|Waihee
|58-354 Kamehameha Hwy #58 B
|4/11/23
|$959,999
|Waikiki
|2161 Kalia Rd #1105
|4/10/23
|$1,200,000
|2045 Kalakaua Ave #1106
|4/13/23
|$790,000
|1551 Ala Wai Blvd #901
|4/11/23
|$1,000,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #722
|4/11/23
|$345,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #816
|4/12/23
|$399,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #902
|4/13/23
|$249,900
|400 Hobron Ln #2705
|4/11/23
|$300,000
|1837 Kalakaua Ave #3306
|4/12/23
|$1,510,000
|432 Kalaimoku St
|4/10/23
|$1,368,000
|445 Kaiolu St #201
|4/13/23
|$175,000
|445 Kaiolu St #512
|4/10/23
|$325,000
|445 Kaiolu St #1113
|4/12/23
|$325,000
|430 Kaiolu St #302
|4/10/23
|$335,000
|2233 Ala Wai Blvd #16B
|4/13/23
|$675,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1911
|4/12/23
|$355,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2211
|4/11/23
|$325,000
|2421 Tusitala St #1103
|4/10/23
|$326,000
|2421 Tusitala St #2502
|4/10/23
|$495,000
|2452 Tusitala St #1410
|4/12/23
|$212,000
|201 Ohua Ave #2306
|4/10/23
|$720,000
|134 Kapahulu Ave #800
|4/10/23
|$260,000
|Waimanalo
|41-616 Poalima St
|4/12/23
|$810,000
|Waipahu
|94-031 A Nawaakoa Pl #A, B
|& Nawaakoa Pl #2
|4/12/23
|$720,010
|94-245 Leowahine St #3017
|4/12/23
|$280,000
|94-220 Waipahu St
|4/11/23
|$950,000
|94-711 Meheula Pkwy #59D
|4/12/23
|$485,000
|94-502 Kupuohi St #5 103
|4/10/23
|$600,000
|Whitmore Village
|1035 Ehoeho Ave
|4/11/23
|$840,000
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Ala Moana
|704 Sheridan St
|4/10/23
|$3,500,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-509 Kapolei Kai St
|4/10/23
|$9,027,810
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 10 – April 13, 2023
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 10 – April 13, 2023
