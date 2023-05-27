comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 10 – April 13, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 10 – April 13, 2023

For The Week Of April 10-13
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
468 Mananai Pl #W 4/13/23 $540,000
Aina Haina    
773 Lawelawe St 4/13/23 $2,130,000
936 Hao St 4/10/23 $1,420,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
3223 Ala Ilima St #3223 4 4/11/23 $383,000
2920 Ala Ilima St #805 4/11/23 $473,000
2888 Ala Ilima St #1307 4/10/23 $180,000
3075 Ala Poha Pl #1002 4/13/23 $630,000
Ala Moana    
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #2111 4/10/23 $775,000
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #2612 4/10/23 $980,000
747 Amana St #508 4/12/23 $290,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-941 Komana St 4/11/23 $738,000
9 1-1191 Keoneula Blvd #2B5 4/11/23 $720,000
91-2093 Kaioli St #1703 4/13/23 $705,000
91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1507 4/12/23 $839,000
91-781 Puamaeole St #16S 4/11/23 $535,000
91-1140 Mikohu St #32T 4/13/23 $410,000
91-525 Puamaeole St #37R 4/11/23 $560,000
91-1200 Mikohu St #44B 4/11/23 $480,000
91-117 Haloko Pl 4/10/23 $1,000,000
91-1170 Lukahiu Pl 4/10/23 $812,000
91-1037 Waihuna St 4/10/23 $975,000
91-1101 Kaimalie St #2T3 4/10/23 $485,000
91-1031 E Kaimalie St #4E2 4/12/23 $660,000
540 Manawai St #405 4/11/23 $770,000
724 Kakala St #1002 4/13/23 $783,000
91-1518 Hoikau St 4/10/23 $1,067,649
91-1528 Hoikau St 4/12/23 $1,111,960
91-1559 Hoikau St 4/13/23 $1,041,409
91-1527 Hoikau St 4/11/23 $1,048,958
91-1517 Hoikau St 4/12/23 $1,038,140
Hawaii Kai    
421 Kawaihae St #101 4/13/23 $1,419,000
531 Hahaione St #2 9E 4/12/23 $620,000
521 Hahaione St #2 10K 4/12/23 $615,000
7735 Waikapu Loop 4/10/23 $1,250,000
Heeia    
46-051 Konohiki St #3762 4/13/23 $875,000
46-359 Haiku Rd #B5 4/11/23 $849,000
46-151 Heeia St 4/13/23 $1,100,000
Kahaluu    
47-416 Waihee Rd #1 4/11/23 $775,000
Kahuku    
56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #Unit 2 4/11/23 $1,100,000
Kailua    
1030 Aoloa Pl #305A 4/10/23 $885,000
385 G Kaelepulu Dr #1207 4/11/23 $1,550,000
734 Pahumele Pl 4/11/23 $2,000,000
599 D Keolu Dr 4/10/23 $990,000
121 Kaha St 4/13/23 $1,750,000
397 Kaimake Loop 4/11/23 $1,500,000
Kakaako    
555 S St #2801 4/10/23 $920,000
1001 Queen St #2901 4/13/23 $1,999,000
987 Queen St #3512 4/10/23 $780,000
1108 Auahi St #607 4/12/23 $980,000
1177 Queen St #1609 4/10/23 $1,550,000
Kapahulu    
3824 Leahi Ave #216 4/10/23 $565,000
2937 Kalakaua Ave #61 4/13/23 $3,500,000
Kapalama    
1103 Kokea St #K305 4/12/23 $357,577
Liliha    
636 Nalanui St #203 4/10/23 $236,000
739 A N Judd St 4/13/23 $1,750,000
Lower Kalihi    
2257 Wilson St 4/11/23 $1,330,000
1559 Laumaile St 4/12/23 $1,392,800
1260 Richard Ln #B614 4/13/23 $345,000
Lower Manoa    
1624 Dole St #501 4/13/23 $375,000
2131 B Atherton Rd 4/12/23 $1,430,000
Makaha    
84-755 Ala Mahiku St #66A 4/10/23 $310,000
84-736 Lahaina St 4/11/23 $680,000
84-053 Maiola Pl #27 4/11/23 $921,300
84-051 Maiola Pl #28 4/10/23 $983,600
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-1250 Kikaha St #22 4/13/23 $650,000
92-1220 Palahia St #Dd202 4/12/23 $510,000
92-1107 Liolio Pl 4/10/23 $735,000
92-1337 Punawainui St 4/13/23 $1,100,000
Makiki    
1420 Victoria St #1103 4/13/23 $140,000
1617 Keeaumoku St #406 4/12/23 $468,800
1430 Wilder Ave 4/12/23 $2,900,000
1700 Makiki St #216 4/12/23 $187,900
Mccully    
2499 Kapiolani Blvd #3205 4/12/23 $530,000
2542 Date St #1206 4/12/23 $470,000
2633 Maunawai Pl #D 4/10/23 $1,085,000
737 Olokele Ave #1101 4/12/23 $325,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-510 Wikao St #J101 4/11/23 $549,000
95-794 Wikao St #Q205 4/12/23 $499,000
95-920 Wikao St #A202 4/10/23 $585,000
95-982 Wikao St #L203 4/11/23 $470,000
95-060 Waikalani Dr #C-301 4/11/23 $599,000
95-270 Waikalani Dr #F301 4/13/23 $660,000
95-800 Maio St 4/10/23 $907,500
95-719 Lanikuhana Ave #P205 4/11/23 $480,000
95-1139 Koolani Dr #124 4/12/23 $555,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-1976 Pakeke St #10 4/10/23 $575,000
87-287 Hookele St 4/13/23 $630,000
87-1698 Farrington Hwy #J 4/13/23 $800,000
87-1644 Mokila St 4/13/23 $760,000
Nuuanu    
700 Richards St #2502 4/11/23 $492,000
409 Iolani Ave #401 4/13/23 $350,000
1459 Pele St #204 4/13/23 $80,000
824 Kinau St #306 4/12/23 $279,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
4048 Keanu St 4/10/23 $1,590,000
1986 Paula Dr 4/12/23 $1,360,000
1665 Quincy Pl 4/10/23 $1,450,000
Pearl City    
1694 Palamoi St 4/11/23 $880,000
1688 Palamoi St 4/11/23 $825,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-1744 Kaahumanu St #21A 4/13/23 $798,000
98-351 Koauka Loop #C1008 4/13/23 $579,000
98-400 Koauka Lp #409 4/13/23 $535,000
98-1038 Moanalua Rd #308 4/11/23 $275,117
98-288 Kaonohi St #3102 4/13/23 $380,000
98-512 Kaonohi St #49 3 4/13/23 $635,000
Tantalus    
2413 Round Top Dr 4/12/23 $2,538,000
Wahiawa    
254 Kolekole Dr 4/11/23 $720,000
Waialae, Kahala    
1449 Hunakai St #54 4/10/23 $685,000
Waianae    
85-175 Farrington Hwy #B108 4/10/23 $270,000
Waihee    
58-354 Kamehameha Hwy #58 B 4/11/23 $959,999
Waikiki    
2161 Kalia Rd #1105 4/10/23 $1,200,000
2045 Kalakaua Ave #1106 4/13/23 $790,000
1551 Ala Wai Blvd #901 4/11/23 $1,000,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #722 4/11/23 $345,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #816 4/12/23 $399,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #902 4/13/23 $249,900
400 Hobron Ln #2705 4/11/23 $300,000
1837 Kalakaua Ave #3306 4/12/23 $1,510,000
432 Kalaimoku St 4/10/23 $1,368,000
445 Kaiolu St #201 4/13/23 $175,000
445 Kaiolu St #512 4/10/23 $325,000
445 Kaiolu St #1113 4/12/23 $325,000
430 Kaiolu St #302 4/10/23 $335,000
2233 Ala Wai Blvd #16B 4/13/23 $675,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1911 4/12/23 $355,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2211 4/11/23 $325,000
2421 Tusitala St #1103 4/10/23 $326,000
2421 Tusitala St #2502 4/10/23 $495,000
2452 Tusitala St #1410 4/12/23 $212,000
201 Ohua Ave #2306 4/10/23 $720,000
134 Kapahulu Ave #800 4/10/23 $260,000
Waimanalo    
41-616 Poalima St 4/12/23 $810,000
Waipahu    
94-031 A Nawaakoa Pl #A, B
& Nawaakoa Pl #2 4/12/23 $720,010
94-245 Leowahine St #3017 4/12/23 $280,000
94-220 Waipahu St 4/11/23 $950,000
94-711 Meheula Pkwy #59D 4/12/23 $485,000
94-502 Kupuohi St #5 103 4/10/23 $600,000
Whitmore Village    
1035 Ehoeho Ave 4/11/23 $840,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Ala Moana    
704 Sheridan St 4/10/23 $3,500,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-509 Kapolei Kai St 4/10/23 $9,027,810
