Overseer of zoo, Blaisdell Center, Waikiki Shell resigns
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:05 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Jerry Pupillo oversaw venues like the Honolulu Zoo
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ 2021
Jerry Pupillo, left, with Scott Loos, general manager of Wet’n’Wild Hawaii, Kahu Kordell Kekoa and Jeff Kaemmerlen, CEO of Sunspear Energy, on April 22, 2021.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree