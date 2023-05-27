Overseer of zoo, Blaisdell Center, Waikiki Shell resigns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jerry Pupillo, the city Department of Enterprise Serv­ices director who oversaw venues like the Honolulu Zoo, Neal S. Blaisdell Center and the Waikiki Shell, has resigned, the city confirmed.

Appointed by Mayor Rick Blangiardi in 2021, Pupillo came to the city with 30 years of private-sector experience managing indoor and outdoor entertainment venues. Prior to joining the city, Pupillo worked as general manager of Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii water park in Kapolei.

“Jerry Pupillo resigned from his position as director of Enterprise Services and his last day in the office was last week Friday (May 19),” Scott Humber, the mayor’s communications director, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser via email.

Pupillo gave no reason for his resignation, Humber added.

“To our knowledge, no specific reason other than a desire to explore other leadership opportunities,” Humber said, noting the city will begin looking for a new DES director though no executive search firm will be employed in that effort. “The administration typically does not use a search firm to fill high-level Cabinet positions, but will solicit applications locally.”

In the interim, Tracy Kubota, DES deputy director, will take over as the department’s acting director.

Pupillo’s departure from DES occurred as critical projects and programs have ramped up in recent months.

Those include February’s start to a $43.6 million renovation project for health, safety and deferred maintenance upgrades at Blaisdell Center, including to the arena, concert hall, exhibition hall and the Hawaii Suites meeting rooms; advancing a proposed $2 admission fee increase at the Honolulu Zoo for residents — and eventually for nonresidents and the military — for the first time in over a decade, in order to offset rising operational costs; and improving course greens, implementing golf ID cards for bona fide Hawaii residents, and using the web to streamline how the public can reserve tee times at the city’s six municipal golf courses.

In addition, Pupillo oversaw concessionaires — private companies offering visitor services like food at the zoo, golf courses, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve and various city venues including parks.

To that end, DES is deemed a special-funded department within the city — “meaning it operates off revenue received, and provides entertainment/arts/cultural venues, recreational opportunities and operation of the Honolulu Zoo,” Humber said.

Meanwhile, Humber said another person within the city’s senior management will soon depart as well, this time from the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency.

“CCSR Deputy Director Nicola Hedge will be leaving the city next month,” said Humber. “She is relocating back to New Zealand for family reasons.”