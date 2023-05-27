Rainbow Wahine to host summer basketball camps

Registration is open for two youth camps hosted by the Rainbow Wahine in June.

The first camp is set for June 12-15, with the second running June 20-23. The sessions run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The camps are open to girls and boys in kindergarten to 12th grade and with a limit of 100 participants each. Registration closes on June 9 for the first camp and June 19 for the second. The registration fee is $250. No walk-up registration will be accepted.

“The great thing is our players are going to be there the entire time as their coaches and as their mentors,” Rainbow Wahine coach Laura Beeman said. “So not only are we going to have time on the court going through skill development, but there’s going to be time for these boys and girls to sit and talk with our players about, ‘What does it take to be a collegiate athlete? How did you get here?’ ”

More information is available at HawaiiAthletics.com under the “Camps” tab. Questions can also be directed to Jason Hill at jhill22@hawaii.edu.