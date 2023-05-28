Warning signs posted after sharks spotted near Hanalei Bay

“No swimming” signs were posted Saturday afternoon at Hanalei Bay following a shark sighting, according to Kauai Ocean Safety officials.
Lifeguards will continue to monitor the area.
Updates will be provided as they become available, officials said.
