Column: U.S. flag honors sacrifices; don’t trivialize it

  • By Kahu Richard Walenta
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Kahu Richard Walenta

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Kahu Richard Walenta

Seeing all the flags honoring Memorial Day, I am reminded of the preciousness of the flag of the United States as a symbol of sacrifice and honor for those who willingly offered their lives as a commitment and obligation for the good of our nation. Read more

