comscore Column: State needs to rein in wild spending | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: State needs to rein in wild spending

  • By Joe Kent and Jonathan Helton
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Joe Kent and Jonathan Helton

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Joe Kent and Jonathan Helton

Government transparency in Hawaii took a hit this year when state lawmakers approved a state budget that burned through the state’s budget surplus and wildly exceeded the state’s constitutional spending limit — almost all at the last minute in conference committee and with virtually no public input. Read more

