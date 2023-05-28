comscore Kokua Line: Does fine double if 2 car occupants don’t buckle up? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Does fine double if 2 car occupants don’t buckle up?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Question: Regarding Click It or Ticket, is it true that a motorist will get a separate fine for each unbuckled passenger? So if there are three people unbuckled it would triple the cost? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 10 – April 13, 2023

Scroll Up