comscore Lifestyle choices, circumstances lead to different paths for residents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lifestyle choices, circumstances lead to different paths for residents

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • COURTESY DIANA CHANG Honolulu retiree Diana Chang is a member of Hawaii’s 85-and-older demographic. Chang, 88, maintains an active lifestyle that includes yoga at home via Zoom four times a week. “If you don’t use it, you lose it,” she said.

    COURTESY DIANA CHANG

    Honolulu retiree Diana Chang is a member of Hawaii’s 85-and-older demographic. Chang, 88, maintains an active lifestyle that includes yoga at home via Zoom four times a week. “If you don’t use it, you lose it,” she said.

  • COURTESY DIANA CHANG Diana Chang credits yoga for her recovery after a stroke five years ago while traveling in Italy.

    COURTESY DIANA CHANG

    Diana Chang credits yoga for her recovery after a stroke five years ago while traveling in Italy.

When asked if she might be available to have her photo taken for this story, Diana Chang, 88, texted back: “I’m doing restorative yoga class at 4 tomorrow afternoon and getting a massage at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Life is good.” Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 10 – April 13, 2023

Scroll Up