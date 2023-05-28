comscore By popular demand, Hawaii will open more spots for hoops camps | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

By popular demand, Hawaii will open more spots for hoops camps

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is increasing the participation limit to allow more youths to attend the Rainbow Warriors’ four-day camps in June and August. Read more

