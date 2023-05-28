By popular demand, Hawaii will open more spots for hoops camps

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is increasing the participation limit to allow more youths to attend the Rainbow Warriors’ four-day camps in June and August.

Because of the large early enrollment, the ’Bows have opened more spots for the camps on June 5-8, June 26-29 and Aug. 1-4.

“Our camps check off a lot of boxes,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “They’re very interactive. Kids have gotten better during the camp. We also give them a lot of tools to take with them from the camp. It’s a great bonding experience for kids in their age group and kids in different age groups.”

Several years ago, the number of camps expanded from two to three. Participation had grown steadily through the summer of 2019. There were no camps in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. But interest returned with last year’s camps.

“It’s great because it exposes these kids at a young age to a great game,” Ganot said. “We have an obligation to grow the game.”

Each Rainbow Warriors Kids Camp is open to ages 6 through 17. The $275 registration fee per four-day session includes a ball, camp T-shirt, camp photographs, and recognition and prizes for individual and team competitions. Each camp will use the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center and UH’s Gym 2. There also will be a tour of the UH facilities, including the locker room.

Each participant must bring basketball shoes, athletic clothing, a lunch box and a water bottle.

Registration is available in the camp section of Hawaiiathletics.com. For details, Alex Yano is available at (808) 956-6501 or at alexyano@hawaii.edu. No walk-up registration will be accepted. There also is a $35 cancellation fee and a non-refundable 6% processing fee.

Camp 1

June 5-8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Check-in as at Gym. 2. Registration ends on June 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Camp 2

June 26-29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Check-in at the Stan Sheriff Center. Registration ends on June 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Camp 3