Kuhio Beach hours to change for safety, cleanliness’ sake

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  The city is broadening nighttime and early morning closure hours from midnight to 5 a.m. for Kuhio Beach. Above, Ashley Anghag, left, and Danny Daniels both objected to the change in hours.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The city is broadening nighttime and early morning closure hours from midnight to 5 a.m. for Kuhio Beach. Above, Ashley Anghag, left, and Danny Daniels both objected to the change in hours.

  Surfboards and umbrellas soak up rain on the beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Surfboards and umbrellas soak up rain on the beach.

  The city is broadening closure hours for Kuhio Beach, citing the need for cleanliness and safety precautions. Signs warning of the change in hours are expected to be posted soon. Shirl Jefferys, left, Janice Lewis, Jennie Hanvey and Robyn Autridge spent their Sunday on the beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The city is broadening closure hours for Kuhio Beach, citing the need for cleanliness and safety precautions. Signs warning of the change in hours are expected to be posted soon. Shirl Jefferys, left, Janice Lewis, Jennie Hanvey and Robyn Autridge spent their Sunday on the beach.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation is making plans to extend Kuhio Beach Park’s daily closure by an extra two hours — a move that will broaden the park’s shutdown from midnight to 5 a.m. Read more

