Vital Statistics: May 19-25, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 19-25

>> Annelise Francine Acosta and Dustin Taylor Singletary

>> N. Janus R. Aguila and David A. Stockett

>> Hector Ricardo Albertos and Ricardo Munoz

>> Kenn Schyler-Kahiapo Andrade and Ayami Takahashi

>> Amanda Catherine Arand and Nathan Dusan Gagich

>> Jackie Lyn Armstrong and Ryan George Edwards

>> Kristopher Dennis Breyer and Ashley Nicole Posada

>> David Edward Cantor and Francisco Jose Aragon

>> Maile Love Charfauros and Hale Herminio Kuluni Motuapuaka

>> Richard Correa and Elizabeth Mejia

>> Walter John Dailey and Inaia Imani Lesser

>> Russell Allen Dodson and Jody Sue Ferdinand

>> Keegan Donnelly and Kali Brooke Webb

>> Samantha Jo Drake and Taylor Christian Teixeira

>> Julia Rose Dudas and Antonino Blake Kelly

>> Ronnie Joe Eaton and Elizabeth Irene Fry

>> Rayson-Lee Yoshito Egan and Sharon W.P. Nham

>> Barbara Jayne Cayabyab Estabillo and Raheem Adonis Jackson

>> Meagan Mckinley Gautier and Jacob Scott Galatas

>> Wayne Michael Gawlik and Christine Ann Mayo

>> Derek Christopher Geathers and Kerry Ann Jurcak

>> Chris Alan Gobin and Yolanda Valdez Alvarez

>> Taylor Jade Goode and Mardhika Jordan

>> Toni Lea Guess and Martin Christopher Harmon

>> Alisa Diane Harris and Gerald Keith Townsell

>> Kazukuni Hayashi and Megan Fujie Sumida

>> James Paul Hayes and Lindsey Christine Garnick

>> Jordana Habeeb Hazam and Kevin Mamoru Chom Duk Akiyama

>> Jillian Grace Hemsley and Logan Chandler Dutton

>> Nicholas Adam Hyght and Janice Naomi Parker

>> Elaura Kathleen Hyland and Kyle Edward Carlson

>> Lannette Feta Johnson and James Edward Totten Jr.

>> Maisie Delphine Johnson and Liam Bradley Carothers

>> Noa Kalani Kaopuiki and Tamara Mahina Rose Ann Tavares

>> Chris Yanneck Kiesel and Sarah Voltmann

>> Lila Lee and Dana Thomas Min

>> Russell Waisen Lee and Lisa Luree Esqueda

>> Toa Fa’amaoni Lobendahn and Brittney Ann Pualeilani Markwith

>> Ernest Joseph Lopez and Amelia Lea Yoshida Hummel

>> Robert William Lovic and Pamela Jean Taylor

>> Kayla Kuilani Mariko Luuloa and China-Lyn Makanalani Almeida

>> Jolene Dawn Mahieux and Stephen Wilson Butt

>> Nicholas Jonathan Marcano and Daiana Diaz Gonzales

>> John Rogers Martin and Deborah Lafleur Thomas

>> Ryan Donald McNatt and Taylor Chanee Wilkinson

>> Carmen Lilia Medina and Juan Paredes

>> Paris Ndiya Nnanna and Tavis Kerell Sellers

>> Helika Maiza Pedroso and Ethan Waldinger

>> Ali Meliana Petrichko and Matthew Boles Aguilar

>> Garric Ikua James Kahalewai Purdy and Yongxin Xiao

>> Michaela Janette Rentner and Beau Tyler Bourne

>> Jordan Alec Richardson and Alyssa Jess Inocencio Peralta

>> Leslie Saldana and Fernando Enmanuel Morales Sorto

>> Strantz Vuna Schaap and Alison Mei Lan Kuuipo Arima

>> Jared Lark Stapley and Wyatt Lynn Warr

>> Shentel Mae Susa and Elton Jermaine Clark Jr.

>> Zoe Grace Tyler and Alex Dewey Derrick

>> Ayae Uwabo and Sidney George Dodson

>> Jonathan Alexander Valles and Karen Carrillo

>> Neil Joshua Voss and Kia Vang

>> Madison Marie Walker and Tucker Scott Fosha

>> Jeremy Kazuichi Punahele Yamashita and Sandra Nalani Foust

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 19-25

>> Julius Ki Kekoawiwo‘oleakalahui Saumani Aitui

>> Lucy Ray Arnold

>> John Arthur Cerritelli

>> Kouta Haruto Shindo Domingo

>> Katehlia-Grace Hope Joisa Fala

>> Solana Nanea Ferguson

>> Mackenzie Mae Kearney

>> Leila Rose U‘ilani Kong

>> Athena Yaeko Melody La‘akea I Ka Mahealani Kupuka‘a-Krueger

>> Emmi Akeakeakealaulaneiilokookalanipo Luko

>> Israel Ahonui Ju Young Mahuka-Kim

>> Maverick Moore

>> Liliana Beth-Leyarofeig Peter

>> Anakin Grey Pineiro

>> Nazareth Kawena‘okala Bryant Simms

>> Kuikapono Henry Wasson