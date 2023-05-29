Vital Statistics: May 19-25, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 19-25
>> Annelise Francine Acosta and Dustin Taylor Singletary
>> N. Janus R. Aguila and David A. Stockett
>> Hector Ricardo Albertos and Ricardo Munoz
>> Kenn Schyler-Kahiapo Andrade and Ayami Takahashi
>> Amanda Catherine Arand and Nathan Dusan Gagich
>> Jackie Lyn Armstrong and Ryan George Edwards
>> Kristopher Dennis Breyer and Ashley Nicole Posada
>> David Edward Cantor and Francisco Jose Aragon
>> Maile Love Charfauros and Hale Herminio Kuluni Motuapuaka
>> Richard Correa and Elizabeth Mejia
>> Walter John Dailey and Inaia Imani Lesser
>> Russell Allen Dodson and Jody Sue Ferdinand
>> Keegan Donnelly and Kali Brooke Webb
>> Samantha Jo Drake and Taylor Christian Teixeira
>> Julia Rose Dudas and Antonino Blake Kelly
>> Ronnie Joe Eaton and Elizabeth Irene Fry
>> Rayson-Lee Yoshito Egan and Sharon W.P. Nham
>> Barbara Jayne Cayabyab Estabillo and Raheem Adonis Jackson
>> Meagan Mckinley Gautier and Jacob Scott Galatas
>> Wayne Michael Gawlik and Christine Ann Mayo
>> Derek Christopher Geathers and Kerry Ann Jurcak
>> Chris Alan Gobin and Yolanda Valdez Alvarez
>> Taylor Jade Goode and Mardhika Jordan
>> Toni Lea Guess and Martin Christopher Harmon
>> Alisa Diane Harris and Gerald Keith Townsell
>> Kazukuni Hayashi and Megan Fujie Sumida
>> James Paul Hayes and Lindsey Christine Garnick
>> Jordana Habeeb Hazam and Kevin Mamoru Chom Duk Akiyama
>> Jillian Grace Hemsley and Logan Chandler Dutton
>> Nicholas Adam Hyght and Janice Naomi Parker
>> Elaura Kathleen Hyland and Kyle Edward Carlson
>> Lannette Feta Johnson and James Edward Totten Jr.
>> Maisie Delphine Johnson and Liam Bradley Carothers
>> Noa Kalani Kaopuiki and Tamara Mahina Rose Ann Tavares
>> Chris Yanneck Kiesel and Sarah Voltmann
>> Lila Lee and Dana Thomas Min
>> Russell Waisen Lee and Lisa Luree Esqueda
>> Toa Fa’amaoni Lobendahn and Brittney Ann Pualeilani Markwith
>> Ernest Joseph Lopez and Amelia Lea Yoshida Hummel
>> Robert William Lovic and Pamela Jean Taylor
>> Kayla Kuilani Mariko Luuloa and China-Lyn Makanalani Almeida
>> Jolene Dawn Mahieux and Stephen Wilson Butt
>> Nicholas Jonathan Marcano and Daiana Diaz Gonzales
>> John Rogers Martin and Deborah Lafleur Thomas
>> Ryan Donald McNatt and Taylor Chanee Wilkinson
>> Carmen Lilia Medina and Juan Paredes
>> Paris Ndiya Nnanna and Tavis Kerell Sellers
>> Helika Maiza Pedroso and Ethan Waldinger
>> Ali Meliana Petrichko and Matthew Boles Aguilar
>> Garric Ikua James Kahalewai Purdy and Yongxin Xiao
>> Michaela Janette Rentner and Beau Tyler Bourne
>> Jordan Alec Richardson and Alyssa Jess Inocencio Peralta
>> Leslie Saldana and Fernando Enmanuel Morales Sorto
>> Strantz Vuna Schaap and Alison Mei Lan Kuuipo Arima
>> Jared Lark Stapley and Wyatt Lynn Warr
>> Shentel Mae Susa and Elton Jermaine Clark Jr.
>> Zoe Grace Tyler and Alex Dewey Derrick
>> Ayae Uwabo and Sidney George Dodson
>> Jonathan Alexander Valles and Karen Carrillo
>> Neil Joshua Voss and Kia Vang
>> Madison Marie Walker and Tucker Scott Fosha
>> Jeremy Kazuichi Punahele Yamashita and Sandra Nalani Foust
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 19-25
>> Julius Ki Kekoawiwo‘oleakalahui Saumani Aitui
>> Lucy Ray Arnold
>> John Arthur Cerritelli
>> Kouta Haruto Shindo Domingo
>> Katehlia-Grace Hope Joisa Fala
>> Solana Nanea Ferguson
>> Mackenzie Mae Kearney
>> Leila Rose U‘ilani Kong
>> Athena Yaeko Melody La‘akea I Ka Mahealani Kupuka‘a-Krueger
>> Emmi Akeakeakealaulaneiilokookalanipo Luko
>> Israel Ahonui Ju Young Mahuka-Kim
>> Maverick Moore
>> Liliana Beth-Leyarofeig Peter
>> Anakin Grey Pineiro
>> Nazareth Kawena‘okala Bryant Simms
>> Kuikapono Henry Wasson
