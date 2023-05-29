comscore Carissa Moore wins Surf Ranch Pro | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Carissa Moore wins Surf Ranch Pro

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii surfer Carissa Moore ascended to the top of the World Surf League rankings after winning the Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer in Lemoore, Calif., on Sunday. Read more

