Flood advisory issued for portions of Hawaii island

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Hawaii, effective until 4:15 p.m. today due to excessive rainfall.

At 1:13 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over leeward and interior portions of Hawaii island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The heaviest rain is currently falling over portions of the North Kona and South Kohala districts.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Pohakuloa Training Area, Honaunau, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Pohakuloa Camp, Holualoa, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Wood Valley, Puuanahulu, Pahala, Kalaoa, Punaluu Beach, Volcano, Kawa Flats, Hawaiian Ocean View and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Weather officials warn the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditch areas, and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 4:15 p.m. if flooding persists.