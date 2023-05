Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation plans to close Kuhio Beach Park for an extra two hours, midnight-5 a.m. rather than 2-5 a.m. Read more

Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation plans to close Kuhio Beach Park for an extra two hours, midnight-5 a.m. rather than 2-5 a.m. This follows a March 17 restriction on the hours at adjacent Royal Hawaiian Beach, which closes 2-5 a.m..

Kuhio Beach Park, on the Diamond Head side of Royal Hawaiian Beach, encompasses a wide swath of beachfront that’s easily reached from Kalakaua Avenue. Its 2 a.m. closure hasn’t been enough to deter overnight sleepers, drug users and other unwanted activities that have left the beach feeling less-than- sanitary and unsafe; this coordinates closing times with Kapiolani Park, mauka, and should improve the situation.