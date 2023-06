Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tapioca and purple sweet potato come together in a creamy yet light dessert. The base starts out as small, dry tapioca pearls, sold in the Asian aisle of many supermarkets. Simmered in a bath of sugar and water, they puff up and get nice and sticky.

Cubes of purple Okinawan sweet potato add texture. This is where you can play. If sweet potato doesn’t ring your chimes, use banana slices or other cut fruit, toasted coconut flakes, peanuts or sesame seeds. Or use any of those ingredients in combination.

Tapioca Pudding With Okinawan Sweet Potato

Ingredients:

• 6 cups water

• 1 cup small tapioca pearls

• 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 cup cubed, cooked Okinawan sweet potato

• Black sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions:

Bring pot of water to boil in medium saucepan. Add tapioca. Lower heat to medium; cook 15 minutes, until most pearls are translucent, stirring frequently to prevent sticking.

Add coconut milk, sugar and salt, mixing well. Remove from heat and add vanilla. Stir in diced sweet potato, reserving some for garnish.

Pour into small serving cups; garnish with more sweet potato and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Chill. Pudding will thicken as it cools. It may also be served warm, but will be softer.

Makes 14 4-ounce cups.

Approximate nutrient analysis per 4-ounce cup: 120 calories, 0.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol,100 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 0 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.