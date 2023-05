Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking to dine out without breaking the bank? These finds are both budget-friendly and delicious.

Sensational sushi

Ahi & Vegetable’s Kapalama Shopping Center location (1210 Dillingham Blvd.) offers all-you-can-eat sushi from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. It costs around $40 per adult ($38.99 if paying with cash) and customers can also enjoy drink discounts like $3 draft beers.

Sushi choices include spicy ahi gunkan, aburi salmon, masago nigiri and more. Select items have a slight upcharge.

Diners can also feast on pupu like chicken katsu, french fries, hamachi kama, fried calamari and more.

Call 808-845-3500 or follow the biz on Instagram (@ahiandvegetable).

Breakfast is served

Located in Kalihi, K&K Kitchen (1223 N. School St.) is known for its loaded plate lunches, including garlic pork chop ($13), hamburger steak ($13) and garlic chicken ($13).

The biz also offers breakfast specials served all day. Choose from deluxe breakfast B ($8.50) — two scoops of rice, two eggs and either two strips of bacon, two pieces of Spam or two pieces of Portuguese sausage — corned beef hash ($9.50) or the popular garlic chicken with two eggs, fried rice and two strips of bacon ($10.75).

Call 808-847-7456.

All-you-can-eat charcuterie

You might have heard of all-you-can-eat sushi or Korean barbecue, but AYCE charcuterie is a new concept that Italian deli Allegrini Mozzarella (212 Merchant St.) is currently testing. The downtown Honolulu biz offered AYCE charcuterie for $10 on a recent Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to see how well it would be received. The selection included imported Italian meats and cheeses like buffalo mozzrella, prosciutto, salami, smoked mozzarella, Grana Padano and more.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@littleitalyhawaii) to see when the next charcuterie deal is.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).