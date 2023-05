Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sometimes, you just need a meaty meal. The next time you’re craving flavorful kalbi, check out these options: Read more

Choi’s Kitchen

Choi’s Kitchen offers a variety of barbecue plates and combinations, including barbecue short ribs ($22.95), barbecue chicken with beef ($17.95) and barbecue spicy pork ($16.95). Regular plates come with rice and four choices of vegetables.

The kimchi fried rice with short ribs plate ($22.95) is a local favorite.

1427 S. King St., Honolulu

808-200-5859

Instagram: @choiskitchen_808

Honu’s Kalbi & Sushi

This eatery recently opened for dine-in and takeout on Kapahulu Avenue. The biz offers a variety of Korean barbecue plate lunches, nigiri and sashimi.

Popular choices include kalbi barbecue ($21.95), spicy kalbi jjim ($21.95), tteokbokki ($15.95) and ahi and salmon combo ($16.95).

755 Kapahulu Ave. Ste. 6, Honolulu

808-840-3397

Instagram: @honuskalbiandsushi

O’kims Korean Kitchen

This downtown Honolulu eatery offers a variety of Korean specialties, including bibimbap stone pot ($27.95), confit pork belly brûlée ($17.95) and Korean chicken ($16.95).

Its kalbi steak ($20.95) is one of its most popular dishes.

It includes short ribs with sweet shoyu seasoning, roasted root veggies, purple rice, green salad and kimchi.

1028 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu

808-537-3787

okimshawaii.com

Instagram: @okims_honolulu

Soon’s Kal-Bi Drive-In

This no-fuss, no-frills establishment in the Moanalua neighborhood is known for its Korean barbecue plates, including meat jun ($18.45), bibimbap ($12.65) and fried mandoo ($10.95).

Popular selections include the kalbi mix ($16.75) — with kalbi and meat jun — and Soon’s special combination plate ($24.95), which includes kalbi, barbecue chicken, meat jun and mandoo.

Most plate lunches come with kimchi, bean sprouts, pickled cabbage and rice.

Salt Lake Shopping Center

898 Ala Lilikoi St., Honolulu

808-836-7665