Pasta that is rich with ricotta, tomatoes

Like a cross between baked ziti and sausage lasagna, this mozzarella-topped pasta is rich with ricotta and crushed tomatoes — and cooks entirely in one pan, including the pasta. The Italian sausage adds meaty depth to the sauce, but vegetarians can leave it out or use their favorite plant-based sausage instead.
Cheesy Baked Pasta with Sausage and Ricotta
Ingredients:
• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 3/4 pound bulk hot or mild Italian sausage (pork, chicken or turkey)
• 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, coarsely crushed
• Pinch of red-pepper flakes, plus more for serving (optional)
• 1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes with their juices
• 1 (14-ounce) can crushed or strained tomatoes
• 2 bay leaves
• Kosher salt
• 12 ounces dried pasta, such as small shells, farfalle or other shaped pasta
• 8 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn into bite-size pieces
• 6 ounces whole-milk ricotta (about 3/4 cup)
• 1/3 cup grated Parmesan
• 1/4 cup basil leaves
• Black pepper, for serving
Directions:
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Heat oil in a 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Crumble sausage into skillet, using a spoon to break it into small pieces.
Cook until starting to brown, stirring occasionally, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in garlic, oregano, fennel seeds and red-pepper flakes (if using), and cook another 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir in whole tomatoes and their juice, using a spoon to break them up. Add crushed tomatoes, bay leaves and 2 teaspoons salt, and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes to thicken slightly.
Stir in pasta and 1 cup water and return to a simmer. Continue to simmer for 2 minutes, stirring frequently to make sure pasta doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat, pluck out the bay leaves, and fold in about a third of the mozzarella.
Top pasta with remaining mozzarella and dollops of ricotta. Sprinkle with Parmesan, then transfer to oven. Bake until pasta is tender when poked with a fork, and cheese is bubbly and lightly golden, 18 to 22 minutes. (If you’d like a more deeply browned topping, run the pan under the broiler for 1 or 2 minutes.) Remove from oven and let cool slightly before serving. Top with basil, plenty of black pepper, and more red-pepper flakes, if you like.
Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.
