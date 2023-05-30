Shrimp with tangy flavors

Poaching shrimp in a combination of butter, lemon juice and white wine gives them a bright, tangy flavor and plump, succulent texture, and it takes only about five minutes. Served in bowls with a little of their broth and a dollop of dill-speckled mayonnaise, they’re rich and soupy, perfect with a hunk of crusty bread on the side to mop up every last drop.
Butter-Poached Shrimp with Dill Mayonnaise
Ingredients for the shrimp:
• 2 teaspoons whole coriander seeds
• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1/2 cup dry white wine, plus more if needed
• 1 pound shelled large shrimp
• Juice of 1/2 lemon
• Pinch of fine sea or table salt
Ingredients for the dill mayonnaise:
• 1/4 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
• Juice of 1/2 lemon, plus more to taste
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
Directions:
Using a mortar and pestle or a cutting board and the flat side of a knife, crack the coriander seeds. Add to a large dry saucepan over medium heat and toast for 1 minute, or until fragrant.
Add butter and wine to the coriander in the pan, and swirl until butter has melted, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Add shrimp, lemon juice and pinch of salt. The liquid should come about halfway up the sides of the shrimp. If needed, add a splash more wine to the pan.
Gently poach shrimp for 2 minutes, then flip. Poach for another 1 to 2 minutes, or until they turn pink and are just cooked through.
While shrimp are poaching, make the dill mayonnaise: In a small bowl, whisk together lemon zest and juice, dill, mayonnaise and salt. Taste, and add more salt and lemon juice if needed.
Pour shrimp and all of their juices into a shallow bowl, and top with dollops of dill mayonnaise. Garnish with dill fronds and serve.
Total time: 20 minutes, serves 3-4.
