comscore Public comment sought on surfboard storage for Kuhio Beach Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public comment sought on surfboard storage for Kuhio Beach Park

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

The city is seeking public input to determine the next location for a Waikiki public surfboard storage site, which has been closed since the fall of 2021 when a two-alarm fire wiped out a Kuhio Beach Park location for the second time in less than two years. Read more

