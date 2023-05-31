20-year-old man indicted in Makaha shooting of teen

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 20-year-old man today for second-degree murder and felony firearms offenses in the shooting death of 17-year-old Miguel Agoo Jr. in Makaha.

Waylen K. Armstrong-Kea was indicted for the May 21 fatal shooting of Agoo in the parking lot at Makaha Beach.

A 16-year-old boy was also charged with second-degree murder and firearms offenses. Petitions were filed in Family Court seeking to charge him as an adult.

Police said that after the shooting the pair fled in a Ford Focus driven by a 16-year-old girl. An 18-year-old woman was also in the vehicle at the time.

If convicted, he faces life imprisonment with the possibility of parole for the murder charge.

He also faces Class A and Class B firearms charges, punishable by 20 years and 10 years in prison, respectively.

Armstrong-Kea is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. His bail remains set at $2 million.

“Armstrong-Kea is just 20 years old,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said. “The teenager he is alleged to have killed is high-school age. My office will do everything it can to prosecute people using guns to commit crimes and hold them accountable.”

Alm said that cases involving young people and guns is especially alarming.