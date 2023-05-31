Waipahu man dead, wife missing after charter boat sinks off Alaska

A Waipahu man is dead and his wife remains missing after a fishing charter boat they were aboard sank off Southeast Alaska on Sunday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Police have identified a body recovered by the Coast Guard as 57-year-old Maury Agcaoili, who was found unresponsive in the water near Sitka, Alaska. His wife Danielle Agcaoili, 53, is among the four people who remain missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search after the fishing charter boat they were on was found empty and partially submerged about 100 yards from where they recovered the body.

The search involved the Coast Guard, the Sitka Fire Department Dive Team, Sitka Search and Rescue, NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, Alaska State Troopers and several local boats that volunteered to help in the search. After more than 20 hours and covering about 825 square miles, the search was called off at 9:30 pm Monday night.

The search began on Sunday evening after Kingfisher Charters reported that the 30-foot aluminum charter vessel with five people aboard was overdue, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The boat was last seen underway that afternoon off Sitka.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Ian Gray said the region was experiencing 6-foot to 11-foot seas on Sunday. The Coast Guard found the boat partially submerged off of Low Island about 10 miles west of Sitka on Sunday evening and recovered Agcaoili about 100 yards from the boat.

The Coast Guard notified Alaska State Troopers at 10:22 pm that the vessel had capsized. According to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch, “one person was located unresponsive in the water near the vessel by the U.S. Coast Guard and transported to the Hospital in Sitka where they were pronounced deceased.”

“There was no immediate significant damage to the hull of the vessel to indicate that it ran aground or anything like that,” Gray said Tuesday.

An Alaska State Troopers spokesperson said that the agency has now taken over the investigation since

Alaska salvage firm Hanson Maritime is assisting with coordination and vessel recovery efforts. In addition to Danielle Agcaoili, the others missing include 32-year-old boat master Morgan Robidou of Sitka, 61-year-old Robert Solis of Canoga Park, Calif. and 56-year-old Brandi Tyau of Canoga Park.

“Despite our best efforts and those of several partner agencies, we were not able to find the four remaining individuals, ” Coast Guard Capt. Darwin Jensen, whose area of responsibility includes southeast Alaska, said in a statement. “Suspending a search is never an easy decision. We extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones during this difficult time.”

—-

The Associated Press contributed to this story