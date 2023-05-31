comscore Off The News: Where to put new surfboard racks? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Where to put new surfboard racks?

  • Today
  • Updated 7:46 p.m.

After two destructive arson fires in less than two years at a public surfboard storage site right next to the Honolulu Police Department Waikiki Substation, the city is taking comments on a next location for locals’ boards. Read more

Off The News: Closing Kuhio Beach Park earlier

