Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Where to put new surfboard racks? After two destructive arson fires in less than two years at a public surfboard storage site right next to the Honolulu Police Department Waikiki Substation, the city is taking comments on a next location for locals' boards. The city is now concerned about safety and protection of users' surfboards, after an Oct. 17, 2021, fire burned 575 boards and threatened the exteriors of the HPD building and Moana Surfrider. That came just a year after the Kuhio Beach racks were replaced because an arsonist burned 525 boards and did damage to adjacent structures on Feb. 27, 2020. Question is, if the boards aren't safe next to the police station, where would they be safe? Weigh in at honolulu.gov/des by June 15.