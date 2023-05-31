Honolulu awards $3M in ag grants to Oahu’s small farmers
By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Hatsumi and Bruce Campbell, owner of MA Farm, with some of their bounty.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi and other city and state leaders announced the start of $3 million in awards to Oahu farmers, ranchers and growers Tuesday at MA Farm in Waimanalo. Above, Jonathan Riddarkjold in the chicken coop at the farm.