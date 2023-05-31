comscore Kokua Line: How can I avoid higher vanity plate fee? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How can I avoid higher vanity plate fee?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

Question: I understand that a large increased cost for vanity plates is being added to vehicle registrations. I have a month before I need to renew. Can I exchange my vanity license plate for a regular one before I have to pay the higher fee? What do I need to do? Read more

