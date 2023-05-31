comscore State officials are working on reopening a museum, removing the Falls of Clyde and adding other attractions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State officials are working on reopening a museum, removing the Falls of Clyde and adding other attractions

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM In the 2009 photo above, a humpback whale skeleton used to hang inside the Hawaii Maritime Center, which was closed by Bishop Museum that year.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The storied Falls of Clyde, a 266-foot ship built in 1848, is moored next to the former Hawaii Maritime Center at Pier 7 at Honolulu Harbor.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The site of the former Hawaii Maritime Center museum is pictured at Pier 7 at Honolulu Harbor.

State officials are trying to lure a museum back to Honolulu Harbor where a waterfront attraction once described as world-class closed 14 years ago. Read more

