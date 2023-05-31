State officials are working on reopening a museum, removing the Falls of Clyde and adding other attractions
In the 2009 photo above, a humpback whale skeleton used to hang inside the Hawaii Maritime Center, which was closed by Bishop Museum that year.
The storied Falls of Clyde, a 266-foot ship built in 1848, is moored next to the former Hawaii Maritime Center at Pier 7 at Honolulu Harbor.
The site of the former Hawaii Maritime Center museum is pictured at Pier 7 at Honolulu Harbor.
