Letter: A simple plan to resolve debt-ceiling deadlock

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The disgraceful bipartisan “debt ceiling” charade exposes a basic truth that Washington’s ruling elite prefers a permanent war economy that guarantees unlimited wealth to the top 1% while denying a living wage or a decent universal health care system for the vast majority of the other 99%. Read more

