comscore Letter: Shinnyo-en honors America’s military dead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Shinnyo-en honors America’s military dead

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This Memorial Day I received a meaningful epiphany. I, like many others, had been offended by the popularity of the Shinnyo-en floating lantern ceremony at Ala Moana Regional Park, believing it was disrespectful. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Replace speed humps with better technology

Scroll Up