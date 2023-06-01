Letter: Shinnyo-en honors America’s military dead

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This Memorial Day I received a meaningful epiphany. I, like many others, had been offended by the popularity of the Shinnyo-en floating lantern ceremony at Ala Moana Regional Park, believing it was disrespectful. I just found out that the founder of Shinnyo-en visited the Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor and was inspired to have a lantern ceremony to honor the dead entombed there. Humility is a great blessing.

Claude Kutaka

Kaneohe

