Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO John De Fries has presided over HTA through turbulent times, starting with a mid-pandemic appointment to replace Chris Tatum, who resigned in June 2020. Pre-2020, HTA was criticized over its spending practices; De Fries faced tightened procurement rules and increasing dissatisfaction over HTA’s management of tourism, while HTA efforts to contract for a new approach became mired in protests and controversy.

On June 15, the HTA board will hold a special meeting to discuss items including De Fries’ “future with HTA,” chair George Kam said. Fries’ three-year employment contract, paying $270,000 annually, expires Sept. 15.