Free summer meals for keiki offered at 86 public schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Free summer meals for keiki offered at 86 public schools

  By Esme M. Infante
  Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.

Eighty-six public schools across the state will offer free meals during part of the summer to children ages 18 years and younger, regardless of their public school enrollment status, the state Department of Education has announced. Read more

Hawaii tourism sees slump in U.S. West arrivals

