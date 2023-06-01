Free summer meals for keiki offered at 86 public schools

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eighty-six public schools across the state will offer free meals during part of the summer to children ages 18 years and younger, regardless of their public school enrollment status, the state Department of Education has announced.

Meals through the Seamless Summer Option program will be offered at selected public school locations Monday through Friday, except for June 12 (King Kamehameha Day) and July 4 (Independence Day).

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer.

“The need for healthy nutrition doesn’t take a break over the summer months. Our summer food service programs help ensure students have access to consistent, balanced meals to benefit their bodies and minds,” state Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a news release. “Families are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. I want to thank our dedicated cafeteria staff, school administrators and our federal partners for making this vital program possible each year.”

Each school can opt to serve breakfast only, lunch only or both meals. Start and end dates vary by school, but most begin next week. For the full list of participating schools, and their available meals and hours, see 808ne.ws/3N5s4kj.

Summer meals are for on-campus dining only and are no longer offered in “grab and go” containers. Meal recipients do not have to be enrolled at a participating school to be served. Meals will consist of solid foods. For special diet accommodations, email specialdiets@k12.hi.us with as much detail as possible.