Japan Airlines boosting Honolulu flights

Japan Airlines is increasing flights in August between Tokyo’s Narita International Airport and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu to accommodate rebounding demand for resort travel.

The carrier said the number of bookings for Hawaii routes in August is approximately 1.7 times the number for the same month last year at the end of May. To meet this high demand, JAL said a total of five round-trip flights will be added to the Honolulu route in August.

JAL said it also is extending its four-weekly Guam flights from Sept. 1 to Oct. 28.

Flights from Narita to Honolulu have been added for Aug. 3, 5, 7, 10 and 26. Flights from Honolulu to Narita have been added for Aug. 3, 5, 7, 12 and 26.

JAL also flies to Honolulu from Osaka and Nagoya, and services Kona from Narita.

There were 34,358 visitors from Japan in April 2023, compared with 6,749 visitors in April 2022, according to recent data from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. For the first four months of the year, there were 133,352 arrivals from Japan compared with 15,817 in the year-earlier period.