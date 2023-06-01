comscore Navy wants to remove 3 pipelines at Red Hill fuel facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy wants to remove 3 pipelines at Red Hill fuel facility

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

The Navy announced Wednesday it wants to dismantle the pipelines connecting the massive fuel tanks at its underground Red Hill facility to Pearl Harbor. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii tourism sees slump in U.S. West arrivals

Scroll Up