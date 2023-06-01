comscore Neighborhood board group against 64% Council raises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Neighborhood board group against 64% Council raises

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

A small group connected to the city’s network of volunteer neighborhood boards has issued a call to sister boards across Oahu to voice opposition to 64% pay hikes that Honolulu City Council members are expected to receive by July 1. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Maureen Nelson

Scroll Up