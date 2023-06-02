Letter: Debt ceiling deal shows value of compromise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Based on what I have read and heard, the deal reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt ceiling negotiation is a fair one in that it has not only prevented economic disaster but also shielded programs that provide lifelines for the poor, veterans, homeless and elders. Read more

The agreement was made possible by Biden’s deal-making prowess and his commitment to bring together a deeply divided country. The willingness of both parties to compromise indicates that America still has a functioning government (a critical element of a healthy democracy) despite the craziness that dominates our political arena.

I am hopeful that the two sides will continue to follow this path for the sake of the American people. Congress should pass this bill without delay.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

