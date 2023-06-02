comscore Letter: Debt ceiling deal shows value of compromise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Debt ceiling deal shows value of compromise

Based on what I have read and heard, the deal reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt ceiling negotiation is a fair one in that it has not only prevented economic disaster but also shielded programs that provide lifelines for the poor, veterans, homeless and elders. Read more

