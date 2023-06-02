Letter: Few Council members take stand on raises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’ve written emails to all the City Council members asking that they reject the proposed pay raises because they’re overly extravagant (“Commission adopts pay raises for city leaders,” Star-Advertiser, April 27).

Only Matt Weyer, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola responded, affirming their choice to reject. Council Chair Tommy Water never responded, even when asked to bring it to a vote. He and now his Vice Chair Esther Kia‘aina take up a lot of column space defending and deflecting, instead of doing the right thing. One gets the sense they’re just waiting it out. Voters, make your voices heard. They’re supposed to represent us!

Louann Asam

Aiea

