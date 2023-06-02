comscore Letter: Few Council members take stand on raises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Few Council members take stand on raises

I’ve written emails to all the City Council members asking that they reject the proposed pay raises because they’re overly extravagant (“Commission adopts pay raises for city leaders,” Star-Advertiser, April 27). Read more

