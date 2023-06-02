Letter: What if lantern floating was on another day?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was just wondering how well-attended the Shinnyo-en lantern floating event would be if it was not held on a federal holiday honoring the war dead of the United States of America? Read more

Would there be 45,000 people willing to take a day off from work or participate after work to be a part of this ceremony? I don’t think so. Hijacking Memorial Day for mattress sales and car sales, and now this? I hope everyone who supports this event on a federal holiday sleeps well.

Sgt. Maj. Robert W. Holub U.S. Marine Corps (retired)

Ewa Beach

