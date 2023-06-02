Editorial | Letters Letter: What if lantern floating was on another day? Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I was just wondering how well-attended the Shinnyo-en lantern floating event would be if it was not held on a federal holiday honoring the war dead of the United States of America? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I was just wondering how well-attended the Shinnyo-en lantern floating event would be if it was not held on a federal holiday honoring the war dead of the United States of America? Would there be 45,000 people willing to take a day off from work or participate after work to be a part of this ceremony? I don’t think so. Hijacking Memorial Day for mattress sales and car sales, and now this? I hope everyone who supports this event on a federal holiday sleeps well. Sgt. Maj. Robert W. Holub U.S. Marine Corps (retired) Ewa Beach EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Shinnyo-en honors America’s military dead