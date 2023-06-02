comscore Letter: What if lantern floating was on another day? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: What if lantern floating was on another day?

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was just wondering how well-attended the Shinnyo-en lantern floating event would be if it was not held on a federal holiday honoring the war dead of the United States of America? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Shinnyo-en honors America’s military dead

Scroll Up