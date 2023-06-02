comscore Vicinity Group launches in Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Vicinity Group launches in Honolulu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

Vicinity Group, a newly formed technology service provider focused on the Hawaii and Pacific island market, formally announced its launch Thursday. Vicinity offers a range of innovative cloud and cybersecurity services for local businesses and organizations. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Oania, Feagaimaaliias, Lewis and Silva

Scroll Up