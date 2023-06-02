comscore 3 from UH water polo earn All-America honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

3 from UH water polo earn All-America honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight

Hawaii’s Bia Mantellato Dias was named to the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Division I All-America second team on Thursday. Read more

