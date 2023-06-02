Hawaii Beat | Sports 3 from UH water polo earn All-America honors By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated Midnight Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s Bia Mantellato Dias was named to the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Division I All-America second team on Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s Bia Mantellato Dias was named to the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Division I All-America second team on Thursday. Rainbow Wahine Alba Bonamusa Boix and Emma van Rossum earned honorable mention. Mantellato Dias, a freshman from Sao Paulo, Brazil, scored 82 goals, which is the third-most in program history. She was earlier named Big West Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Bonamusa Boix, a senior from Barcelona, Spain, finished with 57 goals and 27 assists. Van Rossum, a senior from Nieuwegein, Utrecht, Netherlands, was a key defender. During the season, she was named to the watch list for the Cutino Award, which recognizes the nation’s top collegiate player. Previous Story Column: Local club golf tourneys have become legacy events Next Story Television and radio – June 2, 2023