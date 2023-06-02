3 from UH water polo earn All-America honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Bia Mantellato Dias was named to the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Division I All-America second team on Thursday. Read more

Rainbow Wahine Alba Bonamusa Boix and Emma van Rossum earned honorable mention.

Mantellato Dias, a freshman from Sao Paulo, Brazil, scored 82 goals, which is the third-most in program history. She was earlier named Big West Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Bonamusa Boix, a senior from Barcelona, Spain, finished with 57 goals and 27 assists.

Van Rossum, a senior from Nieuwegein, Utrecht, Netherlands, was a key defender. During the season, she was named to the watch list for the Cutino Award, which recognizes the nation’s top collegiate player.