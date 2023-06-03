OCCC selects new warden

The state Department of Public Safety has announced the selection of a new warden for the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

John Schell, who was most recently employed as an Allied Safety and Security manager at the Honolulu Community College, started his position as head of OCCC on Thursday.

“Mr. Schell has extensive experience in the corrections and criminal justice field. He will be an integral part of the leadership team as the department continues to plan, design and eventually develop a new OCCC,” said DPS Director Tommy Johnson in a statement. “I also want to take this opportunity to thank OCCC Residency Section Administrator Lance Rabacal for stepping in as acting warden, and the rest of the OCCC administrative and security staff for leading the facility during this recruitment process.”

Schell has 20 years of correctional experience. In 1991 he started his career as a correctional officer at the Oregon Department of Corrections. He became corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and eventually captain. He left Oregon for Hawaii in 2015 and did security work at Windward Community College and HCC.

He has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Hawaii. He is working toward a master’s degree in public administration from UH Manoa.