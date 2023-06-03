Editorial: A compact for doctors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is not news that Hawaii needs more physicians — about 710 more, according to the Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Project. Lack of access to regular health care, especially in rural and remote parts of the state, can literally be life-threatening.

It’s also not news as to why: A physician who wants to set up a practice in Hawaii faces a months-long licensing process, an extremely high cost of living and diminished opportunity for professional growth, among other reasons. But these problems may not be as intractable as they seem.

The Legislature this session passed Senate Bill 674, which would enable the state to join the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, an agreement that allows physicians to practice in multiple states through a streamlined licensing process. It’s a good idea, and Gov. Josh Green should sign the bill.

Essentially, the compact works like this: A physician with a full and unrestricted license in another state could apply for an expedited license in Hawaii after submitting a letter of qualification (renewed annually) from the physician’s designated state of “principal license.” That state could be where the physician primarily lives, where at least 25% of the practice of medicine occurs, the location of the physician’s employer, or state of residence for federal income tax purposes.

Once Hawaii receives the letter of qualification — one verifying the physician is capable and in good standing — it would issue an expedited license, shaving the wait from months to a few weeks.

The compact is administered by the Interstate Medical Licensure Commission, but would not supersede the state’s authority over the practice of medicine. The state would have two representatives on the commission. In addition, member states could share information about complaints, disciplinary actions or investigations against participating doctors.

One of the primary benefits for patients would be in telehealth. Patients living in remote areas, or who don’t have access to a specialist locally, could be seen regularly by the physician they need, be it a general practitioner or an expert in the patient’s particular malady, without the expense of travel. Better and more frequent access to a doctor’s diagnosis could help patients stay healthy, or catch looming medical problems before they get out of control.

The compact includes 37 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. Hawaii should join them.