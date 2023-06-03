Navy to hold public showcase at Ford Island
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:43 p.m.
U.S. NAVY / 2019
The Navy will hold a public event showcasing its newest destroyer, the USS Frank E. Petersen, and a Sikorsky Seahawk helicopter. MH-60R Seahawk helicopters fly in formation around Oahu.
