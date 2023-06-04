Woman, 28, dies from injuries in solo car crash in Ewa

A 28-year-old woman died early this morning in a solo car crash on West Loch Road in the Ewa area.

According to Honolulu police, the woman was driving a vehicle northbound on West Loch Road when she lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons, veered onto the left shoulder and crashed into a tree.

Police said she died from her injuries as she was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3:10 a.m. Police said she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Her identity was not immediately released.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the collision, but it was unknown whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.

This marked the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 23 during the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.