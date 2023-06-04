comscore Woman, 28, dies from injuries in solo car crash in Ewa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Woman, 28, dies from injuries in solo car crash in Ewa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 28-year-old woman died early this morning in a solo car crash on West Loch Road in the Ewa area.

According to Honolulu police, the woman was driving a vehicle northbound on West Loch Road when she lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons, veered onto the left shoulder and crashed into a tree.

Police said she died from her injuries as she was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3:10 a.m. Police said she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Her identity was not immediately released.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the collision, but it was unknown whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.

This marked the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 23 during the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up