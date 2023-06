Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As usual, the Shinnyo-en floating lantern festival was a beautiful and moving event. Read more

As usual, the Shinnyo-en floating lantern festival was a beautiful and moving event. In the past, however, the majority of festival attendees were fairly silent. Participants watched in awe and with respect and kept conversation to a whisper.

This year many people showed no respect to Her Holiness Shinso Ito, or talked and laughed while the opening oli was being chanted. I saw many people more interested in getting their Instagram selfies than appreciating the true meaning of this festival.

I held my tongue and concentrated on why I was there, to say aloha to my loved ones who have passed. In the end, that’s all that matters. See you next year.

Jonathan Higa

Pearl City

