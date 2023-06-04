Letter: Some conditions for allowing pay raises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I support the Honolulu Salary Commission’s recommendation on pay increases for the City Council under four conditions: Read more

1. Exclusive employment: Forbid outside employment, including self-employment, while holding office.

2. Delayed start: Make salary increases (and these conditions) effective after the next election.

3. Gradual change: Implement at 10% per year for six years instead of 60%-plus in a single year.

4. Pension exemption: Make no change to current pension obligations for Council members.

Council Chair Tommy Waters is right to be concerned about the apparent conflict of interest in the Council voting on its own pay, but wrong to think that preventing a vote resolves the conflict.

Imposing these four conditions would demonstrate a commitment to both fiscal prudence and procedural integrity and, I believe, settle much of the public controversy surrounding this issue.

Trey Gordner

Member, Ewa Neighborhood Board

Ewa Beach

