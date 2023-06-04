comscore On Politics: Doc training helps Green, but no quick fix for state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Doc training helps Green, but no quick fix for state

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green checks the vitals of a woman suffering a medical emergency during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe.

    Gov. Josh Green checks the vitals of a woman suffering a medical emergency during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe.

So for a physician, such as Hawaii’s Gov. Josh Green, who received his M.D. from Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at Pennsylvania State University, to succeed, he needs both agility and compassion. Read more

