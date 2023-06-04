Bishop Museum honors Aunty Edith Kanaka‘ole

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Celebrate a famed kumu hula on June 9 at Bishop Museum’s monthly After Hours event.

The event, “E Ho Mai Ka ‘Ike – A Celebration of Aunty Edith Kanaka‘ole,” will feature hula, choreography and compositions by Kanaka‘ole, whose contributions to local culture were honored recently with the minting of a quarter with her likeness. The evening will include tribute performances by Halau o Kekuhi from Hilo under the direction of Kumu Hula Nalani Kanaka‘ole, Aunty Edith’s daughter, and her ohana, along with three acclaimed hula halau from Oahu. The show is on the Great Lawn and begins at 6 p.m.

Bishop Museum launched its After Hours programs, held on the second Friday of every month, in March 2022 to help bring back visitors after the pandemic. The evening also offers activities like tours of Hawaiian Hall at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; shows at the J. Watumull Planetarium at 6, 6:45, 7:30 and 8:15 p.m.; and keiki activities and ukulele lessons from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Food and drink will be sold.

Museum members and visitors to the museum that day get free entry. Entry for After Hours-only attendees is at 5 p.m. At-the-door admission is $10; early admission for non-museum members is $5 if purchased online by 4 p.m. June 9. Planetarium shows are $3 for non-members, free for members and children under age 4. Visit bishopmuseum.org/afterhours for information.